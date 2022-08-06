Robert W. Baird Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $150.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s current price.

CLH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE:CLH opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,237,000 after purchasing an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,268,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

