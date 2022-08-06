Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,260.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,427,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,315,368.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner acquired 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner bought 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,386.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner purchased 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

