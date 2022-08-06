Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $16.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -229.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,672.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $1,886,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

