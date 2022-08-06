Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$39.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$30.74 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$20.13 and a 52 week high of C$37.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5327151 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

