Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.13.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.