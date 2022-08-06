Royce & Associates LP Acquires 27,253 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 736.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 111,937 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $966,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONB. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

