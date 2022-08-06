Royce & Associates LP Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NMI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NMI by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in NMI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.