Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,066 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LARK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

