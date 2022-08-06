Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 759,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 422,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MTRN opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Materion Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.