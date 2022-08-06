Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 272.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,382 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.36 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

