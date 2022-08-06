Royce & Associates LP Sells 162,463 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,463 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $773,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $44,231,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,384,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,709,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after acquiring an additional 508,434 shares during the last quarter.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

