Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,050 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in LendingTree by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in LendingTree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $43.21 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $189.55. The stock has a market cap of $551.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.