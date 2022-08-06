Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $93.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $107.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 621,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14,938.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 500,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460,768 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

