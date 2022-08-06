SBA Communications Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $345.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.52 and its 200 day moving average is $328.59. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after acquiring an additional 652,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,038,108. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

