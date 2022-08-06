Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,410,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 561,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

