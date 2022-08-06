Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

