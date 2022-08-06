Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Mizuho

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $70.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after buying an additional 1,122,961 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 824.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after buying an additional 492,314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,042,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

