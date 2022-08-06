Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Valvoline Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 220.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Valvoline by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

