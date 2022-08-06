Sergio A. Pupkin Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $11,327,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

