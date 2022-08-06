Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $9.81 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

