Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,418,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in VanEck Russia ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Russia ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in VanEck Russia ETF by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Russia ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. VanEck Russia ETF has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.39.

VanEck Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

