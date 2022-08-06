Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,904 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

