Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.68. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.