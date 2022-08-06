Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,922,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $29.16 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

