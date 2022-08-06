Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,981 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Shares of TER stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

