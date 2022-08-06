Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 217,994 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $780.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

