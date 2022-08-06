Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

HALO opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

