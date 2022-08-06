Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 147.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 125,658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,986,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $850.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

