Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,238 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Viad were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Viad by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,325,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $37.90 on Friday. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 74.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

