Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,720 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 112.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Zynga Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

