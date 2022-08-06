Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Shell Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.81 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

