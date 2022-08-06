Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $1,905.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,134.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shell Trading Up 1.6 %

Shell stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

