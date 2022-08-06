ShockWave Medical (SWAV) to Release Earnings on Monday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. ShockWave Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ShockWave Medical Stock Up 1.7 %
SWAV stock opened at $223.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.59. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.79 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $249.73.
Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 30,208 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.
See Also
