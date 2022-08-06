Simplex Trading LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97.

