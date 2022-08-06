SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $209.51, but opened at $188.00. SiTime shares last traded at $134.05, with a volume of 24,571 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $953,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,098. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get SiTime alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

SiTime Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average is $192.16.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.83%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.