Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. The firm had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $12,192,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $2,561,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

