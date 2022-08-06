SoFi Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOFI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 689,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

