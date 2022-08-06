Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,024,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $47.45 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.28%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

