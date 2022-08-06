SouthState Corp Buys 1,000 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

