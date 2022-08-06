SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 381,775 shares of company stock worth $6,875,621 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

