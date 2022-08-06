SouthState Corp Purchases Shares of 1,500 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Evergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Evergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.