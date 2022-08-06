SouthState Corp Takes $47,000 Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 588,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 464,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 194,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

