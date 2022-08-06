Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $15.31. Sovos Brands shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 6,226 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%.

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 1,864.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 219,066 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,975,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

