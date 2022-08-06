Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $15.31. Sovos Brands shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 6,226 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%.
In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
