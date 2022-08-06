Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SDE opened at C$11.87 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$16.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

