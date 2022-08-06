SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,244,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,716,000 after purchasing an additional 248,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,781,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 160,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,808,000 after acquiring an additional 280,912 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,849,000 after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

