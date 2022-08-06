Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Buys 45,364 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain bought 45,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £17,691.96 ($21,678.67).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Spain sold 16,064 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62), for a total value of £8,192.64 ($10,038.77).

On Thursday, May 12th, Thomas Spain acquired 500,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($306,335.01).

Staffline Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 39.45 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3,925.00. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.40 ($1.13).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

