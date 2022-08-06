Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

