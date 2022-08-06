State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 22,594 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $25,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after acquiring an additional 729,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $575,364,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,272,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after acquiring an additional 242,120 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

