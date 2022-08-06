State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,323 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $23,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

