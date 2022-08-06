State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,028 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Palantir Technologies worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 3.79.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427 over the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

